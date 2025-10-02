LSU Football Starting Offensive Lineman, Texas Native Receives Injury Update
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue seeing the injuries stack up in Baton Rouge with multiple members of the program dealing with different situations.
No. 13 LSU fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 with multiple players departing Oxford with nagging injuries along with pre-existing wounds.
The Bayou Bengals will now navigate the open date this week with the program looking to both hit the recovery tables while also continuing to improve on both sides of the ball.
"Well, it's like anybody's goal. You want a little bit of recovery," Kelly said of the bye week. "You want guys to focus on their academics, catch up in the classroom, and then let's go to work on the things that we need to be better at.
"Our biggest thing is the details. When we have the details down, our attention to detail, and we have focus on each play, we're pretty darn good. The problem is we can't keep it long enough. We get distracted, and that's what we're working on this week."
From a recovery standpoint, the LSU Tigers are dealing with multiple injuries - specifically with starters on offense.
Garrett Nussmeier will rest this week while nursing an abdominal strain suffered weeks ago while starting right tackle Weston Davis is set to work through concussion protocol.
Davis suffered a broken nose and concussion during pregame last weekend in Oxford prior to a Top-15 matchup against Ole Miss.
“[Davis] is moving forward and doing well, my expectation is he can clear protocol, but that’s one thing I never like getting into,” Kelly said on Wednesday. “He’s moving in the right direction."
Five-star true freshman offensive lineman Carius Curne earned the start in Week 5 with Davis sidelined.
LSU running back Caden Durham (ankle), offensive lineman Paul Mubenga (ankle) and Whit Weeks (ankle), among others, will also utilize the weekend to get heathy.
Durham missed the Week 5 matchup with an ankle injury while Weeks exited the matchup in Oxford wearing a boot on his foot.
LSU will take this Saturday off for the bye week prior to an Oct. 11 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks where the program will look to bounce back from a Week 5 loss.
“Certainly the open date is for us to work on the things that need to get better,” Kelly said. “We need to be more consistent in all phases of our game. We’ve had some really bright spots, and those are the things that we’re going to be able to highlight to our team.
"But we have areas that we need to continue to work at to get better. So, this is a work week. This is a week where we look to be better in the details. We’ll take advantage of it that way and then get ourselves ready for South Carolina next week.”
