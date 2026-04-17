LSU Football Surging For Pair Of Wide Receivers Committed To Miami, Texas Tech

In what is shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the spring, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to roll out the red carpet for multiple five-star prospects alongside elite talent from the Lone Star State.

Kiffin and Co. saw a wave of official visitors arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday evening to begin multi-day stays in town headlined by five-star offensive linemen Kennedy Brown and Albert Simien, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.

But the LSU coaching staff will have tricks up their sleeve this weekend with a pair of wide receivers committed to other schools checking in with the program.

What's the early buzz amid a pivotal week on the recruiting trail for Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff?

The Flip Targets: Ah'Mari Stevens and Benny Easter Jr.

No. 1: WR Ah'Mari Stevens

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens made his way to Baton Rouge this week for an official visit alongside the LSU coaching staff.

Stevens has surged up the rankings where he checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - where programs across America are eyeing his services amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

But it's set to be a battle with the Miami Hurricanes.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder out of the Sunshine State has been verbally committed to Mario Cristobal and Co. since January of 2025 after popping to the hometown program.

The commitment hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers from remaining in communication with the coveted pass-catcher that has reeled in offers from schools across America this offseason - now wrapping up a multi-day stay in The Boot.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that the official visit to campus went well - with the Bayou Bengals surging here. Stay tuned...

#LSU hosted Miami Hurricanes commit Ah’Mari Stevens on a visit to Baton Rouge this week.



Stevens checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in America with Lane Kiffin and Co. turning up the heat this offseason.



He shared photos from his visit + the new official visit setup: pic.twitter.com/vNyjKe1r9T — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 17, 2026

No. 2: WR Benny Easter Jr.

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. has arrived in Baton Rouge to begin an official visit alongside Kiffin and the LSU Fightin' Tigers.

Easter Jr. headlines a strong group of pass-catchers set to be in town with the LSU coaching staff pushing to flip the elite Texas Tech commit.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has reeled in offers galore as of late with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Houston Cougars, Vanderbilt Commodores, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, tossing out scholarships.

But it's Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech coaching staff that hold the verbal commitment after he went public with a decision last fall.

The No. 3 rated wide receiver in America has checked in for his official visit to #LSU: Benny Easter Jr.



The No. 1 WR in Texas + Top-25 overall recruit is in Baton Rouge with LSU eyeing the Texas Tech commit.



Now, a multi-day stay with Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals. pic.twitter.com/LvJyaWOJ9H — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 17, 2026

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. last month on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.