LSU Football Battling Multiple Powerhouse Programs for Nation's No. 3 Wide Receiver

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. made his way to Baton Rouge this weekend on an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Easter checks in as the No. 3 rated wideout in America with multiple programs eyeing his services amid a significant offseason in his recruitment.

But it's set to be a battle for Easter with the Texas Tech Red Raiders currently holding the verbal commitment for the Lone Star State pass-catcher.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, but it's Texas Tech that has the upperhand here.

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. last month on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

But LSU isn't giving up after wide receivers coach George McDonald brought in Easter Jr. on a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge this weekend.

The elite wideout made his way to campus on Thursday night and remained in town through Sunday where he was alongside double-digit official visitors across a three-day period.

#LSU hosted the No. 3 rated wide receiver in America on an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend: Benny Easter Jr.



The No. 1 WR in Texas + Top-25 overall recruit remains pledged to Texas Tech with LSU turning up the heat.



Easter shared photos from his trip to The Boot: pic.twitter.com/58BLudFwr6 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 19, 2026

Evaluators are salivating at the potential Easter Jr. has after a strong junior campaign in Texas with programs galore entering the race as the LSU Tigers look to make an impression - now hosting him on an official trip.

"Benny Easter (No. 22) makes a move in the wide receiver position rankings on the heels of a very productive season, catching 89 passes for 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior at Humble (Texas) Summer Creek," Rivals wrote.

"Easter is one of the more physically-developed top wide receiver prospects at around 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He’s a high volume target who shows strong hands and the ability to finish through contact at the catch point and pick up yards after the catch."

Now, all eyes are on Easter with LSU pushing to flip the Texas Tech pledge amid a pivotal offseason stretch.

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