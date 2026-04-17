LSU Football Pushing To Flip Top ACC Wide Receiver Commit Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens made his way to Baton Rouge this week for an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff.

Stevens checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore eyeing his services amid a pivotal offseason in his process, but it's set to be a battle with the Miami Hurricanes.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder out of the Sunshine State has been verbally committed to Mario Cristobal and Co. since January of 2025 after popping to the hometown program.

But it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers from remaining in communication with the coveted pass-catcher that has reeled in offers from schools across America this offseason.

Stevens has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Miami that has the upperhand here with a verbal commitment in their favor.

"I just been liking Miami since I was a little kid," Stevens told 247Sports. "I always used to watch the football games with Miami when I was little, wear all the equipment since I was little.

Courtesy of Ah'Mari Stevens via X.

"When I been growing up, watching Miami even more build and grow better here, I just felt like that was something I wanted to be a part of."

"Coach Beard played a big role in my commitment," Stevens added. "He was offer No. 6 in my freshman year and he's been coming to watch me, tutor me. Really, I just been building a bond with him since ninth grade."

LSU isn't giving up here with the program bringing in Stevens on an official visit this week after checking in with the staff on a multi-day stay:

#LSU hosted Miami Hurricanes commit Ah’Mari Stevens on a visit to Baton Rouge this week.



Stevens checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in America with Lane Kiffin and Co. turning up the heat this offseason.



He shared photos from his visit + the new official visit setup: pic.twitter.com/vNyjKe1r9T — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 17, 2026

Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a massive week on the recruiting trail with the coaching staff continuing to push for one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, the Bayou Bengals have an official visit under their belts with Stevens amid an aggressive pursuit to flip him away from Cristobal and the Hurricanes this offseason.

More LSU News:

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Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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