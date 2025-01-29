LSU Football Targeting Former Florida State Offensive Coordinator for Role in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue looking to retool the coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season with the program eyeing experienced pieces.
After losing multiple staffers to this point, Kelly and Co. have their sights set on an offensive mind to come in and help coordinator Joe Sloan's unit.
LSU is targeting former Florida State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, for a role on Kelly's 2025 staff, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that a deal is in the works.
Across the last three seasons, Atkins has been on the staff at Florida State as an offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator prior to being let go from Mike Norvell's staff in November of 2024.
Norvell made changes to both the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator roles amidst a challenging 2024 season.
Now, with Atkins on the market, Kelly is targeting the talented football mind that has also proven to be an ace on the recruiting trail.
A source tells LSU Tigers On SI that Atkins' role would be as the tight ends coach and run-game coordinator. The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported the role.
LSU saw 2024 tight ends coach Slade Nagle depart Baton Rouge in December after accepting a job as the offensive coordinator for the Houston Cougars. He reunites with former Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.
Now, LSU has found his replacement with Atkins set to head to the Bayou State. A deal is expected to be agreed upon as soon as Wednesday.
It's the second coaching hire Kelly has made over the last 24 hours with the staff also adding former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to the 2025 staff on Tuesday night.
The Louisiana native, and former McNeese State Cowboys standout, is set to join defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group as a defensive analyst this season.
Guidry spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator on the Hurricanes' squad prior to being let go by head coach Mario Cristobal this offseason.
"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."
There was significant growth defensively by Miami during Guidry's stint in Coral Gables after the Hurricanes improved from 376.5 yards and 26.8 points per game in 2022 prior to Guidry’s arrival to 321.6 yards and 22.8 points per contest in his first season at the helm of the defense.
In his second season leading the defense, it was a different story after struggles down the stretch saw Miami's College Football Playoff hopes diminish after allowing over 325 yards per game in 2024 with nearly 26 points per game.
Now, Kelly and Co. add a veteran mind with Power Four experience as the 53-year-old is set to make his return to Louisiana and head to Baton Rouge.
With over two decades of football knowledge as a coach, Guidry is plugged in when it comes to Louisiana with relationships across the Bayou State.
He has coaching experience at McNeese State, Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, Marshall and most recently Miami.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.