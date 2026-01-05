LSU Football Transfer Defensive Lineman Reveals Commitment Decision to SEC Rival

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux has committed to Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats after a visit to Lexington over the weekend, he revealed via social media on Sunday.

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the LSU program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front that was made up of Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley, and Jacobian Guillory, among others.

Then, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Breaux had locked in a pair of visits where he checked in with Kentucky on Saturday - ultimately committing to the program before his Sunday visit to Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder also had the Arkansas Razorbacks as a school involved in his process, but now it's the Kentucky Wildcats that earn the verbal pledge.

Along with Breaux, the Kentucky Wildcats staff hosted LSU offensive linemen Tyree Adams and Ory Williams over the weekend as the two become hot commodities in the market.

LSU has seen a mass exodus following the 2025 season with over 25 players from the roster electing to enter the Transfer Portal as Lane Kiffin puts his touch on the program.

Blood changed to blue 💙🩸 https://t.co/mlgiJGeh34 — AHMAD BREAUX 🩸 (@breaux_ahmad) January 5, 2026

