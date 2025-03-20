LSU Football Transfer EDGE Turning Heads During Tigers Spring Camp
LSU edge rusher Jack Pyburn made the move from Gainesville to Baton Rouge this offseason after transferring from the Florida Gators.
Pyburn, one of the top defensive players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, adds a different element to the LSU defensive line.
The veteran edge rusher has been disruptive during his collegiate career with the chance to carry that momentum into 2025 with the Bayou Bengals.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
He's explosive at the point of attack and it's been on full display during five practices so far.
Now, it's about keeping the same pace throughout the next nine practices where he looks to remain a focal point on defensive cordinator Blake Baker's defense.
But why LSU for Pyburn? What led the talented SEC EDGE to Baton Rouge this offseason?
“My whole journey my whole life, I felt like I’ve been trying to prove a lot of people wrong. You know, people told me I couldn’t do certain things: I couldn’t be this, I couldn’t be that, I couldn’t make it to play at this level of football," Pyburn said.
"And overall, at this point in my life, I decided to take a chance on myself and stop buying and listening to those kind of thoughts and just believe in myself. You know, prove myself right.
"And that’s why I’m here is to prove myself right. I’m not here to prove anyone wrong. I’m here to prove myself right of my abilities and what I can do. And I’m just ready to show the country who I really am.”
Pyburn headlines a talented edge rushers room alongside Florida State transfer Patrick Payton, Nebraska transfer Jimari Butler and returning Tiger Gabriel Reliford.
It's an elite-level group for position coach Kevin Peoples heading into the 2025 season with this unit sending waves during Spring Camp to this point.
Along with Pyburn, a fellow newcomer is making a name for himself during Spring Camp.
DJ Pickett: Five-Star Freshman
Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond retooled the secondary this offseason with multiple newcomers arriving in the Bayou State with the chance to thrive.
But there was one addition that made his way to Death Valley with lofty expectations: Five-star DJ Pickett.
The No. 1 cornerback in America coming out of high school, the early-enrollee became a player the Tigers fanbase gravitated towards given his impressive track record on the prep scene.
Now, it's about becoming a more complete player during his first offseason with the LSU program and Pickett is doing just that.
He joined the program in December during Texas Bowl preparation and hit the ground running with an opportunity to get acclimated to the college game.
With Spring Camp in full swing, it's clear those extra practices benefitted him well with the youngster looking calm and composed during his first spring in Baton Rouge.
Pickett has quickly become a player that's turning heads of not only the media in attendance, but those within the LSU program.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane had high praise for the young cornerback and what he can provide the program in 2025 as just a true freshman.
"I don't want to put too much out there, but what ever that 5-star plus is, that's true. He's as good as advertised," Delane said on Tuesday.
Pickett has quickly entered the conversation as a player that can compete for starting duties come Week 1 at Clemson with the LSU staff intrigued at the potential he attains.
The Florida native will compete against Delane, Florida transfer Ja'Keem Jackson, and returning pieces Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland for playing time in 2025.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.