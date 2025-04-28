LSU Football Transfer Portal Target, Prized Safety Set to Visit ACC Program
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this offseason with the program retooling the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
After bringing in 16 newcomers via the portal during the winter window, Kelly and Co. continue keeping their options open for the top talent available.
It's been a "quiet" approach during the current window after the Tigers made sure to take advantage of the offseason to this point.
With double-digit members of the 2025 Signing Class electing to enroll early alongside the portal additions, LSU feels comfortable with the roster.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
Despite remaining confident in the current roster, the program is keeping tabs on the No. 1 available safety in the Transfer Portal: Houston's AJ Haulcy.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
LSU, Ole Miss and Miami are three schools that are in the mix for the talented defensive back, and after meeting face-to-face with the Rebels staff last week, another visit is in the works.
The other visit will take place on Monday with Haulcy heading to Miami to check in with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.
It's a notable visit for the talented transfer with the Hurricanes staff having a connection with the Houston Cougars transfer.
Ole Miss and Miami remain contenders here, but LSU is remaining in the hunt for one of the top available players on the board.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.