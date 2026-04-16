LSU Football Transfer Running Back Emerging As Lead Back Amid Meteoric Rise in Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up another day of Spring Camp on Thursday morning with multiple newcomers cruising up the depth chart in Week 4.

In what has become a pivotal week for the Bayou Bengals, there have been several fresh faces moving into the two-deep, but none earning more recognition than Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound running back out of Maryland spent two seasons with the Badgers where he carved out an integral role in Madison (Wisc.), but a foot injury halted his productive 2025 season.

Jones emergerd as the starting running back for the Badgers for the first 7 games of the season last fal before a turf toe injury cut his season short.

In 10 games over two years at Wisconsin, Jones rushed for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns on 88 carries. In seven starts across the 2025 season, Jones rushed for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 76 carries.

Now, despite not being a headliner to the program's No. 1 ranked Transfer Portal Class, Jones is emerging as a name to watch where he continues taking reps with the first-team.

#LSU inked Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones via the Transfer Portal this offseason.



Now, the first-year Tiger continues taking reps with the first-team amid a quick rise.



“Playing under Lane Kiffin - I don’t think nobody wants to pass that up… It was a no brainer. Why not LSU?” pic.twitter.com/YjsXh8eZyK — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 16, 2026

"I really just had to keep my head down and grind. I mean, at Wisconsin, I only played a couple of games, ended up getting injured. I feel like I really had to keep my head down because they believed in me," Jones said on Thursday.

"I didn't get to finish out the season. They still gave me a chance to come in here and do what I had to do. I really owe it to them."

Jones feels he can thrive in a Lane Kiffin led offense where the tempo offense benefits his style of play.

"I feel like I can do it all. It's a tempo offense, so having to do a lot of substitutions will slow it down. I feel like I can stay in all four downs. I can pick up the blocks. I can run the ball. I can catch out the backfield. I just feel like my speed is also there," Jones said.

"I say all of us are good [runners], but it's only one football. I do think we're going to rotate and have a good rotation going, but there's only so many people that can play. Conversation is great. We are all out there. We compete. We still come into meetings. We still sit there and talk with each other, but we just push each other."

In a running back room bursting with talent - headlined by Harlem Berry and Caden Durham - it's Jones that's quickly emerging as an offseason winner in Baton Rouge as he competes for significant snaps.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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