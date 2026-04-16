Lane Kiffin Raves About This LSU Football Offensive Weapon Amid Breakout Spring Camp

In what became a pivotal stretch for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers this offseason, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge assembled an all-time great Transfer Portal haul with over 40 newcomers.

Headlined by nine Top-100 signees, Kiffin and Co. opened up their checkbooks in order to assemble a historic haul with multiple immediate impact players heading to campus.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

But there have also been under-the-radar players that have turned heads across Spring Camp this offseason - notably Wisconsin running back transfer Dilon Jones.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder served as the Badgers' starting back in 2025 where he logged 300 yards on 76 carries and two touchdowns on the year while leading the backfield prior to an injury.

Now, he's carving out a role as a player that will look to take meaningful reps alongside Harlem Berry and Caden Durham out of the backfield.

"Yeah. It's a good observation. He looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot. Like I said, offensively, we've struggled to find those and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically," Kiffin said.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner, he's played like it. And that's really critical because that spot, it's extremely critical to have somebody or a number of people that, again, just like the quarterback spot, makes the plays when everybody's not blocked up and makes the significant plays. He's done that."

Now, as the clock winds down in Spring Camp, the LSU Tigers will look to continue keeping close tabs on Jones amid a strong first offseason in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

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