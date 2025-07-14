LSU Football Transfer Wide Receiver Involved in Car Accident Prior to 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open SEC Media Days on Monday as the first program to field questions in Atlanta (Ga.).
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks and wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. will join Kelly in the Peach State as representatives of the Tigers.
Prior to taking the main stage on Monday, Kelly answered questions from the media where he revealed progressions across the last handful of months.
According to The Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson was involved in a car accident this past weekend and needed medical attention, Kelly revealed.
The injuries suffered will not sideline him long and Anderson is "excpected to practice at the start of camp" in August.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Now, he's made the move to Louisiana as one of three transfer wide receivers joining the LSU program this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU added Anderson, Barion Brown [Kentucky] and Destyn Hill [Florida State] during the winter window.
Anderson was slowly worked into the rotation during Spring Camp as he continued getting fully healthy following a quad injury suffered during the 2024 season.
Moving forward, his status will remain a piece to monitor after suffering injuries in a car accident this past Friday.
