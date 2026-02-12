LSU Football Locks In Future Game at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium Against SMU

The LSU Tigers and SMU Mustangs will square off at AT&T Stadium in 2029 for their non-conference matchup after the program announced it will be moving the showdown to the Dallas Cowboys' home for marketing purposes, according to On3 Sports.

It will be the first time the Mustangs have played in the Cowboys’ home stadium since their Pony Express days in the 1980s.

Along with the LSU matchup in 2029, SMU will be moving their 2027 clash against Oklahoma to AT&T Stadium for "branding and revenue opportunities," according to the initial report.

SMU’s home stadium, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, has a capacity of 33,200, while AT&T Stadium has a capacity of 80,000 fans.

"Playing Oklahoma in 2027 and LSU in 2029 at AT&T Stadium reflects both where SMU Football has been and where it is going," said Damon Evans, SMU Director of Athletics.

"These games evoke our historic presence on the national stage, including the Pony Express era, while delivering meaningful opportunities for revenue generation, brand visibility, and partner engagement in direct support of the vision of Mustang Partners and our continued growth in the ACC."

Playing at the home of the @dallascowboys once again.



We will host games against Oklahoma and LSU at AT&T Stadium in 2027 and 2029.



➡️ https://t.co/Rztlf3zlGO pic.twitter.com/lZzaMlJJLq — SMU Football (@SMUFB) February 12, 2026

"As Dallas's only college football program, it's important that we continue to play in venues that allow football fans across the Metroplex to support the Mustangs," said Rhett Lashlee, Head Football Coach.

"As we work to elevate SMU back onto the national stage, we're intentional about scheduling other national brands in iconic venues, on national television. Our players aspire to play in the NFL, and the opportunity to compete in the Cowboys' premier stadium gives them a chance to experience that environment and showcase their talent on a big stage."

SMU revealed a press release where the program announced, "The matchups against the Sooners and Tigers will be played at one of the most iconic sports and entertainment venues in the world.

"Since opening in 2009, AT&T Stadium has hosted college football championships, major concerts, NFL games, and international soccer tournaments, including this summer's FIFA World Cup matches."

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: