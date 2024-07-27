LSU Football Trending for Coveted Alabama Linebacker Following Unofficial Visit
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff hosted one of the biggest recruiting events of the summer on Friday for the program's annual Bayou Splash in Baton Rouge.
For Kelly and the Tigers, they brought in a myriad of commitments in both the 2025 and 2026 classes along with targets at the top of their Big Board.
The invite-only event was once again a huge success for the program with LSU now trending for numerous targets.
One name to keep tabs on is Gulf Shores (Ala.) native JaMichael Garrett.
The four-star 2026 linebacker has seen his status as a recruit skyrocket over the last few months after cracking the Top 150 in the recent update.
A Top 10 linebacker in America, Garrett has the Who's Who of college football pursuing his services, but after trimming his list, it's LSU and Auburn who are his finalists.
On Friday, Garrett made the drive to Baton Rouge for LSU's Bayou Splash recruiting event where he was accompanied by several of the top targets on LSU's radar.
Following the trip to check in with LSU, he hopped back in the car to make the trip up to Auburn where he will visit with the [Auburn] Tigers on Saturday.
With his finalists set in stone, Garrett confirmed a commitment is "coming soon" with a decision likely coming within the next week.
Right now, LSU is trending for his services following a beneficial visit to Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash event.
Garrett is an elite-level linebacker who could thrive under defensive coordinator Blake Baker's system. There is a need for linebackers in the 2026 cycle with the Tigers turning up the heat for Garrett.
LSU currently holds a pair of 2026 commitments, but after a huge weekend on the recruiting trail, we could see more pop sooner than later.
All signs point to Garrett joining the class.
Late Friday night, we saw the first prediction come in from On3 Sports' Shea Dixon with more buzz trending LSU's way.
For the Tigers, it would be a tremendous get for a program that is eyeing improvement for the long haul on the defensive side of the ball.
A Top 10 linebacker in America, Garrett is at the top of LSU's 2026 Big Board with the program looking to get him on board sooner rather than later.
On Friday, he was alongside several top 2026 prospects with the No. 1 prospect in the country in town, Jahkeem Stewart.
Stewart, the the top recruit in the 2026 cycle, is just down the road from Baton Rouge and Brian Kelly's coaching staff has kept tabs on the prospect many are preparing to call "generational".
The prized defensive lineman plays his high school ball at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans (La.) where the Bayou Bengals have certainly dipped their toes in over the years.
From Leonard Fournette to Tyrann Mathieu, there have been several LSU greats that have come from the impressive Catholic League high school.
Now, LSU has their sights set on the next great recruit out of St. Augustine in coveted prospect Jahkeem Stewart.
The No. 1 overall player in the country, Stewart is a physical specimen of a defensive lineman who has programs across America salivating at his ceiling.
With a myriad of programs in his ear, Bo Davis and the Tigers have made sure to get in on the action as well.
