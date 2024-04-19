LSU Football: Trio of Young Tigers Enter NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff saw three more Tigers depart the program on Friday morning with the Bayou Bengals up to six NCAA Transfer Portal entrants during the spring window.
For Kelly and Co., the departures were expected with LSU looking to both get under the 85-man scholarship count as well as add depth to the interior defensive line through the second portal window.
Now, the portal entrants continue and the Tigers are under the 85-man count for the first time this offseason with several moving pieces working behind the scenes.
The Friday Portal Entrants:
Ryan Yaites: Sophomore Safety
LSU safety Ryan Yaites has elected to enter the portal after one season in Baton Rouge, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Friday morning.
The former four-star recruit will have three years of eligibility remaining and is certainly set to be a coveted target in the free agency market.
In Year 1 with LSU, Yaites appeared in all 13 games as a backup defensive back as well as contributing on special teams while totaling 16 tackles and and a pass breakup as a true freshman.
Christian Braithwaite: Redshirt Freshman Linebacker
Redshirt freshman linebacker Christian Braithwaite became the second player to hit the Transfer Portal market on Friday after Yaites, a source told LSU Country. On3 first reported the news.
The LSU linebacker room flaunts an embarrassment of riches headlined by Harold Perkins, Greg Penn III and the Weeks Bros. in Whit and West.
For Braithwaite, he appeared in five games last season, including the bowl game, with three total tackles accumulated.
The youngster had a tall task ahead of him in getting on the field after working with the third team through spring camp with his intentions now clear of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The former Baylor commit now hits the free agent market in search of a destination to become an immediate impact player.
Jeremiah Hughes: Sophomore Cornerback
LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes became the third Tiger to enter the Transfer Portal on Friday morning behind Yaites and Braithwaite, he announced on social media.
Hughes played in 13 games during the 2023 season where he totaled six tackles.
Once spring camp rolled around, it became clear Hughes' chances to see the field this fall would be limited with Ashton Stamps pencilled in as a starter and the emergence of true freshman PJ Woodland.
Along with Stamps and Woodland, Hughes was seemingly behind several other Tigers on the depth chart including Javien Toviano, Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson, among others.
Now, the youngster hits the portal with an opportunity to find a home.
LSU is now up six portal entrants during the spring window:
EDGE Jaxon Howard
WR Khai Prean
TE Connor Gilbreath
DB Ryan Yaites
LB Christian Braithwaite
CB Jeremiah Hughes
