The Worst-Case Scenario For the 2026 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are still living in the honeymoon period after hiring new head coach Lane Kiffin. Everything will be all sunshine and rainbows until the first time the Tigers are hit in the mouth this fall.

When the adversity finally arrives, this fan base will be paying close attention to how Kiffin responds. Even though times like that are hard to think about, it's always in the back of everyone's mind.

The goal for the 2026 season is nothing different for the folks in Baton Rouge. A national championship is always the endgame. But what happens if things go sideways? What would be the worst-case scenario for the Tigers this upcoming season? Let's take a closer look at what that nightmare could look like.

Not The Same Quarterback

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Every season hangs on the play of a team's starting quarterback. This season, the Tigers brought in former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt was the number one ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, signaling that Kiffin could come in and grab immediate talent. However, Leavitt may have a little baggage coming into the 2026 season.

Leavitt missed half of last season with the Sun Devils after electing to have surgery on his foot. There have been no signs of that injury still bothering the new Tigers quarterback, but if we're discussing worst-case scenarios, Leavitt not coming back 100% would be disastrous for this program.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his last full season, Leavitt threw for over 3,000 yards, connecting on 26 touchdowns. Add the fact that he will be in a Kiffin high-powered offense, and things could be scary for the opposition all season long.

That's enough worst-case scenario talk. Good vibes only from here on out.

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