LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Lines See Shift Ahead of Week 11 Battle
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will take the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 11 SEC matchup against Ty Simpson and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's first game as the decision-maker for the Tigers, the program will look to utilize a newfound energy following the firing of Brian Kelly.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Ahead of game day in Tuscaloosa, the betting lines have seen a slight shift in favor of LSU with the point spread moving across the last 24 hours.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +9.5 (-102)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +295
- Alabama: -370
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The initial betting lines opened with the Alabama Crimson Tide listed as 12.5-point favorites along with an over/under of 56.5.
Fast forward to less than 48 hours until kickoff and the line has shrunk to 9.5 points with an over/under of 49.5. A slight shift from the opening lines.
Frank Wilson's Take: LSU Will Run The Ball
“I think one of the keys to victory for us is that we will have to be able to run the ball. It’s something that you’ve gotta do.
"And I think it helps us, from a passing-game standpoint, be more effective. I think it helps in holistically complementing your defense as well. And I think we have talented backs that can do it.
"Harlem’s growth has been one that’s been continuous, ascending for our football team. But we had not made the total commitment to running it, whether it’s Harlem or Caden, throughout the game.”
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.