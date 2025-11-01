LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Early Betting Lines for Week 11 Showdown
The LSU Tigers will return to action next Saturday for a Week 11 SEC showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In what will be the program's first game in four seasons without Brian Kelly at the helm, LSU interim coach Frank Wilson will lead the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret the LSU program has been in headlines this week amid the firing of Kelly and parting of ways with athletic director Scott Woodward, but all focus has now shifted towards the future in Baton Rouge.
"This place is not broken; the athletic department is not broken. We win. I’ve been part of 18 national championships at LSU — six of them recently. I’ve been part of four national championship games, won three national championships," Ausberry said.
"I’ve been part of seven SEC championships, two as a player. I know what it takes to win. We know what it takes to win. And that’s our job — that’s our mission."
Now, the program's first matchup post-Kelly will be none other than an SEC rivalry matchup on the road at Alabama with the Tigers set to enter as significant underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimso Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +12.5 (-105)
- Alabama: -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +365
- Alabama: -490
Total
- Over 56.5 (-115)
- Under 56.5 (-105)
Frank Wilson's Message: Lock in on the Now
“For the team, here we are in this moment. We live in real time. We live in this moment. And so we have a responsibility to ourselves, have a responsibility to the man that’s next to you, to be a great teammate, to individually continue to develop yourself to be the best version of you,” Wilson said this week.
“Whatever that is, if you’re a freshman in your continuous development, if you’re a veteran player with desires to be an all-conference player, to continue your development, if you guys that have aspirations of playing in the National Football League, to continue your development, that we have a lot of seasons still left for us: four regular season games that we have to conduct our business.”
