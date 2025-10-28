LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Early Betting Lines Released for Week 11 Clash
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC showdown against Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In what will be the first game in four seasons without Brian Kelly calling the shots for the Bayou Bengals, interim head coach Frank Wilson will lead the program out of the tunnel in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Tigers enter the matchup with back-to-back losses - including losses in three out of the program's last four games - eyeing an opportunity to get back in the win column.
Now, with all eyes set to be on the SEC rivalry matchup on Nov. 8, Vegas has revealed the early betting lines for next Saturday's showdown.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimso Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +6.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -6.5 (-110)
- LSU: +170
- Alabama: -205
Total
- Over 53.5 (-105)
- Under 53.5 (-115)
LSU is currently listed as 6.5-point underdogs at home against the Crimson Tide, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.
National Coaching Search in Baton Rouge:
Brian Kelly is out as the head coach in Baton Rouge with the LSU administration set to begin a national search for the program's next shot-caller.
" We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach, and I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," LSU AD Scott Woodward said.
“While there will certainly be speculation and reports on candidates and the process, together we will celebrate and welcome a new coach at the appropriate time. I urge all in the LSU community to continue to support our student-athletes and coaches as they compete the rest of the season.”
