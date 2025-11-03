LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Early Betting Odds
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium for a Week 11 SEC matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After a week of chaos in Baton Rouge following Brian Kelly's firing, it's full steam ahead for a rivalry matchup against the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide.
In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's first game at the helm of the program, the Louisiana native will have a unique challenge ahead.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Now, with game week approaching, the kickoff time, TV channel and current betting lines have been revealed.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +310
- Alabama: -400
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The spread has shifted from 12.5 points to 10.5 points while the over/under fell from 56.5 points to 50.5 points.
Nick Saban's Take: Should Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for LSU?
“In college now, everything is external,” Saban said on College GameDay. “How much money can you raise in your collective? What kind of marketing program do you have? How can you sort of keep your roster together based on all these resources that you can get?
"So who has been able to take these external factors and bring them inside the building and make the adaptations you need to make to have a successful program? And I think that’s what we’re seeing now, but that’s changed.
“So you got a team like Indiana … who really never, traditionally, anybody looked at as a great job. And like Ole Miss, you know, Lane’s been really successful at Ole Miss, but how could you make the argument that LSU or Florida or any of those schools are better than Ole Miss based on the support that he has and how they’ve been able to manage things internally with all these external factors?
"So I think everybody needs to be very careful about how they evaluate their opportunity.”
