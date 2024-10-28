LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will square off agains the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in a prime time showdown in Death Valley.
LSU will bring a 14-game Tiger Stadium winning streak – the third-longest streak in the FBS – into the Alabama game. The Tigers are 4-0 at home this year after going 7-0 in Tiger Stadium in 2023.
The Alabama game is the first of three home games for the Tigers during the month of November. Following a trip to face Florida on Nov. 16, LSU closes out the 2024 regular-season hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 23 and Oklahoma on Nov. 30.
LSU is currently 6-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Tigers are ranked No. 16 in both national polls.
A look into the start time, revealed by the Southeastern Conference on Monday, and the game information:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
Brian Kelly and Co. are fresh off of a Week 9 loss against the Texas A&M Aggies, but will have an open date this weekend before taking on Alabama on Nov. 9.
Here's what Kelly said following the loss to the Aggies:
What He Said: Brian Kelly Discusses Week 9 Loss
Miscues Plague the Bayou Bengals:
“I mean, we’ve lost our margin, right? We have no margin for error. We have to go back and look at some of the things I just talked about, right? We have to build balance within the offense. We have to be able to handle the running quarterback. The silliness of the field-goal stuff, that has got to end. That is just ridiculous. We’ll clean that up in short order. But those two things in particular."
Tale of Two Halves: Inability to Adjust Defensively
“We played such good defense. The first half, it was so good to see our defense playing. And then we go to a running quarterback, and it just goes away from us. And so we know what we need to get better at there. And then we know what we need to continue to work on from an offensive standpoint. We need to build some balance so (quarterback) Garrett (Nussmeier) is not out there trying to make a play every flippin’ down. And that’s what we’re gonna work on.”
Turnovers Tumble the Tigers:
“These are interceptions that led to points and it’s easy to point those out as important times in the game, but we had an opportunity to rally on defense and we couldn’t do that. You can’t make a living with 33 yards rushing. We’ve got to help Garrett out quite frankly. We have to give him a more balanced offense. He can’t be that guy that has to throw for 365 yards. There has to be more balance within the offense. We can go all night and gang up on Garrett Nussmeier if we want, but the reality of it is, we have to put him in a better situation and get more balance on the offense.”
Lack of Playbook Diversity:
“It was disappointing. I’m disappointed. I know Brad Davis, Joe Sloan, and Frank Wilson are disappointed. That’s not what we expected. We spent a lot of time on our run game. We feel like we should be better there. We thought we made the progress necessary against a good front in Arkansas and we just did not see that come to fruition tonight. It’s hard for me to sit here right now and give you a detailed evaluation of what happened, but we did not get the kind of production that would keep Garrett Nussmeier from standing on his freaking head at the quarterback position and making plays. He feels like he has to. I get it, he’s going to be the guy we all blame. I just don’t think we give him enough balance within the offense and it makes him vulnerable because he has to do so much.”
Back to the Drawing Board:
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team. Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football.”
