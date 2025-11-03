LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed for Week 12
The SEC Office provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise the Nov. 15 matchups with the LSU Tigers receiving their slot.
Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations.
The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.
SEC Football Television Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Texas A&M, ABC or ESPN *
11:45 a.m. CT – Arkansas at LSU, SEC Network
12:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, SEC Network+
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Alabama, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – New Mexico St. at Tennessee, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Ole Miss, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas at Georgia, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi St. at Missouri, SEC Network
* Network determined after games of Nov. 8.*
The LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks will kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT on Nov. 15 with the early slot being provided to the SEC rivals.
The Bayou Bengals will be led by interim head coach Frank Wilson to close out the regular season with matchups against Alabama, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Oklahoma down the line.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to next Saturday's home matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
