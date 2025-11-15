LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Start Time, TV Channel and Final Predictions
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will look to snap a three-game losing skid on Saturday morning in a Week 12 SEC matchup against Taylen Green and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In what will be interim head coach Frank Wilson's second game at the helm, and first in Death Valley, he'll look to elevate the Bayou Bengals to a win at home.
"We have a task in front of us that's going to require the very best. It always has. No matter what the outcome of the game. In the last couple of years, we played well against this team, well enough to at least earn victory. But it's always a fight. We expect the same thing this week from a high-scoring Arkansas football team that usually gives us all that we can handle. We will have to match their intensity. That's our intention," Wilson said.
"I think our team is preparing the right way. I think that their mindset is one that is purpose-driven, where their desire to be at their very best that day. I think we'll play, if you had to ask me, I think we'll play our best football on Saturday."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, the LSU Tigers return home to Baton Rouge with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:47 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +4.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -184
- Arkansas: +154
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56. (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 4.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 69.3 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley in the win column and snapping their three-game losing skid.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 30.7 percent chance of taking home a win at Tiger Stadium.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 61 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley with a win - snapping a three-game losing streak.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 39 percent chance of pulling off the "upset" in Week 12, but it's LSU projected to take the win with a predicted score of 31-27.
