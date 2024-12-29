LSU Football vs. Baylor Bears: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to take on the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday afternoon in the 2024 season finale.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will be in search of victory No. 9 on the season with the program looking to end the year on a positive note.
Baylor, with former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at the helm, has won six straight and stands at 8-4 overall. It’s the first meeting between LSU and Baylor since the Bears posted a 21-7 win over the Tigers in the 1985 Liberty Bowl.
“The morale has been great and every guy that’s out there wants to be out there," Kelly said of bowl practice. “Practices have been lively, the guys are excited about preparing and they want the right outcome so they know they have to prepare the right way.
“It’s been fun for me as a coach and our coaches have been excited about the mindset of the group. We will have some first-time starters in this game and you’ll see that at times, but this is a group that wants to go out there and compete and they’ll compete hard.”
There is meaning in this one for the Tigers. It's an opportunity to wrap up the 2024 season in the win column and carry the momentum into the offseason where expectations will be at an all-time high in 2025.
Now, with game time roughly 48 hours away, what are the current betting lines? Which program are the expert models leaning towards?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Current Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Baylor: (-3.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+136)
- Baylor: (-162)
Over/Under: 59
Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears remain the favorites with Tuesday's clash inching closer. After the line opened hovering around the 1.5-point mark, Baylor is now a 3.5-point favorite roughly 48 hours out until game time.
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction:
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a 60.2% chance to come out with a victory on New Year's Eve against the Baylor Bears, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
That leaves Baylor with a 39.8% chance to come out with a win on Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will travel to Houston (Tex.) in a clash against the Bears with the program searching for win No. 9 on the season.
Despite all sportsbooks favoring Baylor, ESPN's Football Power Index is giving LSU the edge prior to next week's showdown in NRG Stadium.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.