LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Labeled Top-10 Matchup of College Football Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are less than two weeks away from hitting the road for the program's season opening clash against the Clemson Tigers.
With the AP and Coaches Poll revealed, the Week 1 matchup will be a Top-10 clash with all eyes set to be on the highly-anticipated showdown at Clemson.
Last week, on Josh Pate's College Football Show, Pate broke down the importance of the Week 1 matchup and why it's one of the 10 best matchups of the year.
What did Pate have to say of LSU? Clemson? He broke down both programs heading into the home stretch of the offseason.
Pate's Take: Tigers Need a Hot Start to 2025
“LSU has been crippled by slow starts, and if it has another one here, it could really set the train with a flat wheel down a treacherous set of tracks,” Pate said. “If they go in there and lose, they’re a three and a half point dog, it’s a national championship contender you’re losing to… no one cares, they’re still going to rag you.
"Then you have play Florida a couple weeks later, then at Ole Miss and South Carolina. If you start with anything other than an outright win, it’s going to be the same old same old until you change the tune on that.
“If this is a different season for LSU, it’s likely that vibe will have cranked up on the road at Clemson in Week 1. I’m a believer that LSU could validate itself and lose a competitive game there, but I’m in the minority on that.”
Pate's Thoughts: Clemson Tigers Need to Change Narrative
“Clemson was 0-3 against the SEC last year, so this is an immediate chance to rectify that,” Pate said. “It’s an opportunity to announce to the world ‘We’re more than just an ACC championship contender.
"Everyone has LSU in the top four of the SEC, so if you beat them, that’s a big deal. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but if Clemson is the ACC champ and a top four team in September, you’ll probably be saying, this team showed us early on.”
“The team with the most returning production this year, Clemson is generating plenty of excitement as a potential national championship contender. Cade Klubnik headlines the group coming back following a breakout year in Garrett Riley’s offense.
"Clemson won the ACC last year in a thrilling championship game against SMU, and the most notable departure came at running back as Phil Mafah headed to the NFL. While the Tigers might not necessarily have the depth they had in years past, they’re still a Top-10 team in the debut JP Poll.”
