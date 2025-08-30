LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: Lee Corso, College GameDay Crew Make Picks
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to square off against No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 6:50 p.m. CT.
After a critical offseason in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals rebuilt the roster while signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America along with retaining starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
"Playing behind Jayden Daniels and waiting until it was really his fourth year to start - I have a ton of respect for that. He's a heck of a player. I loved watching him last year - just his anticipation on throws, the way he leads his guys," Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said.
"When we were at Manning [Passing Academy], the LSU receivers would come over and being able to watch them and the way he leads them - his relationship with them - was really cool to see. You can just tell that his teammates really love him."
Now, with kickoff just hours, away, Lee Corso and the ESPN College GameDay crew have logged their picks for Saturday night's clash against the Clemson Tigers.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:50 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
The College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Nick Saban: Clemson
Pat McAfee: Clemson
Lee Corso: LSU
The College GameDay crew favors the Clemson Tigers heading into Saturday night with only Corso logging a in favor of the Bayou Bengals in Week 1.
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction: Week 1 Edition
The LSU Tigers enter Saturday night at Clemson with a 46.2 percent chance of walking away with a victory, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
Kelly and Co. will enter the clash as underdogs with the computer model giving Clemson a 53.8 percent chance of earning a Week 1 win at Memorial Stadium.
