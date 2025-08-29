LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: New Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Game Information
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a critical Top-10 matchup in Week 1 with a showdown against Clemson inching closer.
After months of buildup and anticipation, the Bayou Bengals are one day away from taking the field at Memorial Stadium against Dabo Swinney's crew.
For LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Saturday night presents an opportunity for the Tigers to make a statement in another electric atmosphere.
“It’s going to be a hostile environment, a storied program with a cool atmosphere. For me, it’s about embracing the opportunity to go into an arena like that and try to silence the crowd," Nussmeier said on Tuesday.
"We’ve played in big-time places, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida. It’s nothing new, but their place is definitely one of those.”
It's no secret LSU has struggled in season openers across the last handful of years, but Nussmeier and Co. are entering Week 1 at Clemson with a different "confidence" than in years past.
The Tigers have circled this matchup, prepared differently and are not getting ready for one of the most anticipated showdowns of the season.
“Confidence. Coach Kelly mentioned it too. It’s a real confidence because of the work we’ve put in. We’re not just saying we’ve worked harder, we’ve done the right things that set us up to win," Nussmeier said.
"With the '1–0' message everywhere, it’s engraved in us. We have full confidence we’ll go handle business.”
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 1 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU +3.5 (-104)
- Clemson -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU (+142)
- Clemson (-172)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-105)
- Under 57.5 (-115)
Brian Kelly's Take: Prepare for a Dogfight
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
