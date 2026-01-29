Oddsmakers Reveal Stunning Opening Betting Lines for LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers

The LSU Tigers will have a redesigned roster heading into the 2026 season after bringing in Lane Kiffin as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin was hired as the decision-maker of the Bayou Bengals, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the new coaching staff living up to expectations in the free agent market.

LSU assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 42 newcomers set to join the program - headlined by the No. 1 quarterback in the cycle Sam Leavitt.

There are championship expectations with Kiffin at the helm of the program and the LSU Tigers aren't wasting any time during his tenure in Baton Rouge.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

But it will all start on Saturday, Sept. 5 with Kiffin set to make his debut as the head coach of the LSU Tigers in a matchup against Clemson.

In what will be one of the most anticipated showdowns of the Week 1 slate, LSU and Clemson will square off once again - this time at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

FanDuel Sportsbook has revealed the "Way-Too-Early" betting lines for the Week 1 showdown following both programs reeling in Transfer Portal additions.

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: -10.5 (-110)

Clemson: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

LSU: -430

Clemson: +330

Total

Over 51.5 (-110)

Under 51.5 (-110)

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are double-digit favorites heading into the Week 1 matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook's "Way-Too-Early" predictions.

In what will be a showdown that will have the entire college football landscape tuned in, all eyes will be on the new era of LSU Football set to debut under Kiffin in Death Valley.

