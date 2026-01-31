Lane Kiffin Weighs In On Early Betting Lines for LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers

The LSU Tigers have been labeled "offseason winners" after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with Lane Kiffin spearheading the push on the recruiting trail in January.

Once Kiffin was introduced as the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals, the new-look staff wasted no time in going all-in on reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge.

There are championship expectations with Kiffin at the helm of the program and the LSU Tigers are ready to make a statement in Year 1 of his tenure.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

The journey to a College Football Playoff berth will start on Saturday, Sept. 5 with Kiffin set to make his debut as the head coach of the LSU Tigers in a matchup against Clemson.

In what will be one of the most anticipated showdowns of the Week 1 slate, LSU and Clemson will square off once again - this time at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

FanDuel Sportsbook revealed the "Way-Too-Early" betting lines for the Week 1 showdown following both programs reeling in Transfer Portal additions.

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1

Spread

LSU: -10.5 (-110)

Clemson: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

LSU: -430

Clemson: +330

Total

Over 51.5 (-110)

Under 51.5 (-110)

Now, Kiffin has weighed in via social media - labeling LSU being double-digit favorites as "rat poision":

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are heavyfavorites heading into the Week 1 matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook's "Way-Too-Early" predictions, with all eyes set to be on the pivotal clash in Baton Rouge.

