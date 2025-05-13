LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Start Time and TV Information Revealed for Week 1
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program preparing for the 2025 season.
After retooling the roster by signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, the Bayou Bengals have brought in multiple immediate impact pieces.
But there are also critical returning players making their way back to the Bayou State for the 2025 season.
That includes quarterback Garrett Nussmeier back in the fold.
After a productive first season as the starting signal-caller in 2024, all eyes will be on Nussmeier to take that next step in Baton Rouge this upcoming fall.
He will look to develop across the next few months after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Now, with focus shifting towards Week 1 at Clemson, the start time and television information has between revealed. The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported it first.
Saturday, Aug. 30
Syracuse vs. Tennessee — 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Alabama at Florida State — 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC | Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida
LSU at Clemson — 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC | Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina
Sunday, Aug. 31
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
LSU and Clemson will square off in Week 1 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Memorial Stadium.
All eyes will be on the pair of programs that will likely be sitting in the Top-10 of the AP Top-25 Poll.
