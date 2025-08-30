LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: The Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Game Information
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have arrived in Clemson (S.C). for the program's season opener against Dabo Swinney's crew in Week 1.
It'll be a Top-10 matchup on Saturday night at Memorial Field with No. 9 LSU set to square off against No. 4 Clemson at 6:50 p.m. CT.
The pair of preseason National Championship contenders have navigated months of anticipation and buildup leading into the Week 1 showdown with game day now arriving.
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
Saturday night's Top-10 battle will feature two of the top quarterbacks in America with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier preparing for a duel against Clemson's Cade Klubnik.
Nussmeier joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
"Playing behind Jayden Daniels and waiting until it was really his fourth year to start - I have a ton of respect for that. He's a heck of a player," Klubnik said of Nussmeier. "I loved watching him last year - just his anticipation on throws, the way he leads his guys.
"When we were at Manning [Passing Academy], the LSU receivers would come over and being able to watch them and the way he leads them - his relationship with them - was really cool to see. You can just tell that his teammates really love him."
For Klubnik, he's coming off of a standout season last fall after improving as a playmaker for the Clemson Tigers.
In a season where Klubnik tossed for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions a season ago, he is one of the most productive returning signal-callers in college football.
But it's his ability as a rushing threat that could cause problems.
Klubnik totaled 463 rushing yards last season on 119 carries for seven touchdowns on the ground where he showcased a dynamic play-style.
Now, all eyes are on Week 1 in a battle between the pair of 2025 Heisman Trophy hopefuls.
A look into the game information and final computer predictions heading into Saturday night.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
SP+'s Take: LSU Drops a Thriller in Week 1
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to Billy Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season., according to SP+'s prediction.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.