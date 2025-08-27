LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in Week 1
The LSU Tigers are just days away from hitting the road for a Week 1 matchup against Dabo Swinney's Clemson program with all eyes on the Top-10 showdown to open the season.
Brian Kelly and Co. have navigated a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program stressing the importance of this weekend's clash across the last eight months.
There's a different energy in the locker room for the Bayou Bengals with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier alluding to the change of pace this offseason.
"It's very different. I think there's a growing confidence around this. I think it's been like that, and people have seen that even since spring ball. Just with the closeness, I think our team has brought out a competitive edge," Nussmeier said.
"I think guys wanting to beat each other, and it's been awesome. I think also we have a lot of confidence and swagger on each side of the ball."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, what are the early predictions heading into Week 1?
A look into what LSU linebacker Whit Weeks had to say, the oddsmakers' picks and the computer models' predictions.
Whit Weeks' Take:
"I can't wait. Especially after camp because it feels like we've been going at each other for years now. It's gonna be a lot of fun when we get to see a different color," Weeks said on Monday.
"Everybody on our team has been playing football for years and years. This is what we do, we play football. It can't get too out of hand like 'this is the greatest game of all time.' We just gotta focus on now and really not look to ahead into the future. We gotta focus on Tuesday practice, Wednesday practice. We're not to the game yet and we've gotta lock in on all of our keys before the game.
"Really it comes down to doing your job. If we're able to do that I think we're going to be very successful because of the players we have on this defense. It comes down to doing your job, not trying to do too much and make the big play when it's not your time to make the big play."
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction: Week 1 Edition
The LSU Tigers enter Saturday night at Clemson with a 46.2 percent chance of walking away with a victory, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
Kelly and Co. will enter the clash as underdogs with the computer model giving Clemson a 53.8 percent chance of earning a Week 1 win at Memorial Stadium.
Likewise, Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model also has the Clemson Tigers escaping with a victory.
SP+'s Take: LSU Falls in Week 1
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season., according to SP+'s prediction.
LSU will debut a reconstructed roster on Saturday, Aug. 30 with all eyes on the program as they look to snap a five-game Week 1 losing streak at Clemson. Kickoff is set for 6:52 p.m. CT on ABC.
What The Oddsmakers Say: Week 1 Edition
LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
