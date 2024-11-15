LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: Start Time, TV Channel and Latest Information
No. 21 LSU will hit the road to Gainesville for a Week 12 Southeastern Conference showdown against DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators.
For the Tigers, it'll be about ending the season strong after dropping back-to-back games to both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M.
The Bayou Bengals’ final three opponents are all unranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after suffering Week 11 losses: Florida Gators (4-5), Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) and the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5).
Now, all focus shifts towards this Saturday against Napier and the Gators with the Tigers hitting the road to The Swamp.
Here's a look into the initial game information, current betting odds and what Kelly had to say of the trajectory of the LSU football program:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Early Betting Odds: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-4)
- Florida: (+4)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-175)
- Florida: (+145)
Over/Under: 56
The LSU Tigers are currently a four-point favorite heading into the Week 12 clash. A line that hovered around the five-point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
Kelly's Thoughts on the Trajectory of the LSU Program:
One Loss Does Not Define LSU:
“Did we not win 14 consecutive games at night? From that perspective, the odds are I feel pretty confident we know what we are doing,” Kelly said on Monday when asked about the faith of the fanbase being wavered. “Am I happy about what happened? No. Are our players? No.
“When it comes to an overall look at the program … we’ve won 10 out of our past 13 games.”
Looking Ahead to the Future:
“I am not in a position to worry about what people are saying about the overall health of the program,” Kelly said. “We have one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Those things are only going to continue to get better.
“A championship program is what we are going to have here. There are going to be some stumbles along the way, but we will get back up and we are going to keep building our program where it needs to be. And that’s a championship program.”
Finishing the Season on a High Note:
“We have the opportunity to finish the season strong and look forward to a minimum of a 10-win season, and that’s a standard for this program,” Kelly said. “We have to play more consistent. Offense, defense and special teams. That’s what is most important. Consistency play in and play out.”
The Current SEC Standings:
- Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 5-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3, 3-2)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4, 3-3)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
- Florida Gators (4-5, 2-4)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 1-5)
- Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-8, 0-6)
No. 21 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 16 against the Florida Gators with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. CT in Gainesville.
