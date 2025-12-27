LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars Final Predictions and Betting Lines in Texas Bowl

Interim head coach Frank Wilson will lead the LSU Tigers to battle one last time with the program set to take on the Houston Cougars in this year's Texas Bowl.

Wilson was elevated from running backs coach/associate head coach to the interim following Brian Kelly's firing on Oct. 26 with the Louisiana native receiving one final opportunity to lead LSU out of the tunnel.

"Excited about the opportunity to play a 9-3 Big 12 opponent," said interim head coach Frank Wilson. "Like it from a geographical standpoint and our ability to travel for the families of our student-athletes as well as the fans of our program.

"We want to finish what we've started, with this football team in 2025" Wilson added. "We want to give them our undivided attention before transition happens."

Now, the stage is set for Saturday night at NRG Stadium with the Bayou Bengals taking the field one last time in 2025 for a clash against the Houston Cougars.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +1.5 (-115)

Houston: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

LSU: -104

Houston: -112

Total

Over 42.5 (-110)

Under 42.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 1.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 42.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

The ESPN FPI Pick:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 67.4 chance of walking out of NRG Stadium with a victory to move to 8-5 on the 2025 season.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 32.6 percent chance to earn the win in front of the home crowd in the Lone Star State.

