LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars Predictions, Betting Lines Shift for Texas Bowl

The LSU Tigers will square off against Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars on Saturday night in a Texas Bowl showdown to wrap up the 2025 season.

In what will serve as interim head coach Frank Wilson's final time leading the program out of the tunnel before his departure for Ole Miss, the Bayou Bengals will eye on last win in 2025.

LSU will utilize a myriad of depth pieces against the Cougars with Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin set to evaluate the players once against in an "audition" setting at NRG Stadium.

"He's here late in the evening, evaluating, communicating, everything from roster management to the things that will be necessary as he assembles his full staff. And so there's constant evaluation of the organization in totality," Wilson said last week.

"It's been great support from coach Kiff, encouraging. I think we'll be in position to put our best foot forward with our team and with the staff that will be coaching the team."

Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the Bayou Bengals will look to capture a victory in the Lone Star State to wrap up a chaotic year for the LSU program.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +1.5 (-115)

Houston: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

LSU: -104

Houston: -112

Total

Over 42.5 (-110)

Under 42.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 1.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 42.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Result Remains the Same

According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ prediction machine, the LSU Tigers are given a 55 percent chance to walk out of NRG Stadium with a victory on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 45 percent chance to earn a victory with the ESPN SP+ model predicting a final score of 24-22 on Saturday in favor of LSU in the season finale.

