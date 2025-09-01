LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Game Information
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Baton Rouge (La.) in Week 2 with a matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs locked in for Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
After a thrilling season-opening victory over No. 4 Clemson, the Bayou Bengals will be back in action in the program's home opener against an in-state foe.
Behind a gutsy performance from signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and a redesigned LSU defense setting the tone, the Tigers will enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record for the first time since 2019.
“To win a game like that, you know it wasn’t pretty and we scored 17 points, but coming out here on the road and breaking the losing streak and all of that, it’s exciting for our program,” Nussmeier said.
“It’s huge. It’s a momentum booster and a confidence booster.”
Nussmeier wrapped up Game 1 of his redshirt-senior campaign after going 28-for-38 passing with 230 yards and a touchdown to lead the program to a pivotal Week 1 victory.
Now, LSU will get back to work in Baton Rouge this weekend with a matchup against an in-state foe set for Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
What's the game information for the program's Week 2 matchup against the Louisiana Bulldogs in the Bayou State?
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Brian Kelly's Thoughts From Week 1 at Clemson:
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
