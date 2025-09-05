LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Week 2 Game Information
Brian Kelly and the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers will suit up in Death Valley on Saturday night for a non-conference clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
After a season-opening victory over Clemson in Week 1, the Bayou Bengals are 1-0 for the first time since 2019.
Now, focus shifts towards a Week 2 clash against an in-state foe with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs heading to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting," Kelly said on Monday.
"We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time. When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
What time do the two programs square off in Baton Rouge? The updated betting odds heading into Week 2?
A look into the game information and latest picks from Vegas with game day less than 24 hours away.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -36.5 (-115)
- Louisiana Tech +36.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 50.5 (-105)
- Under 50.5 (-115)
West Weeks' Take: LSU Defense Clicking Early
"I think it's a testament to all of our preparation we put in the spring, summer. A big point of emphasis for us was creating that brotherhood and when you have that brotherhood, you're able to hold your brother accountable. It's kind of not wanting to let the guy to your right or left down and so it's that mentality.
"Fall camp hit and it really kind of gelled for us. We know that we kind of have levels to the defense and we [the linebackers] gotta be the level that steps up and communicates to the front seven and the back. We know we gotta be leaders of the defense."
