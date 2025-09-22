LSU Country

LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Brian Kelly Provides Status Update on Key Starters

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Oxford in Week 5, multiple starters trending in right direction.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers Football program Day 6 of Spring Camp.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Oxford in Week 5 for an SEC showdown against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.

After taking down the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4, the LSU Tigers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season.

The Bayou Bengals handled business in Death Valley with all focus now on the heart of SEC play beginning with a matchup against Ole Miss.

Ahead of Week 5, Kelly provided an injury update on the Tigers with multiple key starters receiving positive reviews.

LSU Tigers Football: Brian Kelly.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Injury Update: Week 5 Edition

RB Caden Durham: Probable

LSU starting running back Caden Durham has avoided a high ankle sprain and will practice this week in a "light" capacity, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday.

Fast forward to Monday and head coach Brian Kelly echoed the same sentiment with the program appearing to have dodged a bullet on Durham's injury.

“Day to day situation. He was better than we first thought. Doesn’t show any signs of a high ankle sprain, so he’s anxious to give it a shot and play and we’ll monitor him throughout the week," Kelly said.

LSU RB Caden Durham shines in his sec debut for the LSU Tigers, take down South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3.

EDGE Gabriel Reliford: Out

LSU edge rusher Gabriel Reliford will be out for Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana.

“Reliford has a subluxation of his shoulder so he is out this week then we will determine if a surgery is necessary or if he can play with it," Kelly said on Monday.

"We certainly want to respect the fact that in this situation, you want to make sure he’s capable in pass rush and if he can’t compete at the level he needs to then we’ll look at the options in front of us and surgery may be an option.”

LSU Tigers Football: Gabriel Reliford.
Courtesy of Gabriel Reliford's Instagram.

TE Trey'Dez Green: Active

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green will play on Saturday against Ole Miss after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 2 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

After being out against the Florida Gators and Southeastern Louisiana Lions, Green will be active against Ole Miss.

LSU Tigers Football: Trey'Dez Green.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

LB West Weeks: Probable

Kelly believes Weeks will be listed as probable ahead of the Ole Miss matchup after suffering a strained calf. He is "90 percent" heading into Week 5.

LSU and Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on the Week 5 clash.

