LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels Injury Report: Status Update on Caden Durham
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to the Magnolia State in Week 5 for a matchup against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
No. 4 LSU will enter the matchup with a 4-0 record after taking down the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 behind a strong performance from the offense.
It's no secret there remain questions offensively, but Saturday night in Tiger Stadium provided a boost in the right direction for Garrett Nussmeier and Co. with the ball in their hands.
“We have a standard for the way we want to play, and I thought we upheld that standard,” Kelly said. “There’s no perfection out there, but there was definitely progress. We made the progress that we were looking for.
"Now, we’ve got to build on that going into Ole Miss on the road against a very good football team.
“Again, the goal here was to play to a standard, not to the opposition. A lot of respect for Coach Scelfo and what he’s done and accomplished, but we had the better team and the better players.
"So, it then becomes much more about your execution and the things you do, and I thought we did some pretty good things today.”
In Saturday's win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, LSU running back Caden Durham went down with an ankle injury that required additional testing.
Fast forward to Sunday and the LSU Tigers received a positive update on Durham ahead of Ole Miss week.
"Source: LSU RB Caden Durham (ankle) is expected to practice lightly this week and his status for Ole Miss will be determined later in the week. An MRI ruled out a high ankle sprain after he got injured Saturday against SE Louisiana," ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote via X.
Durham flaunts a team-high 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season on 52 carries while carving out a signficant role across his sophomore campaign.
Heading into Week 5 against Ole Miss, the LSU Tigers will look to utilize the run-game against a Rebels squad that are allowing 190.5 rushing yards per game - the 14th-most in the country.
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on ABC.
