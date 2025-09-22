LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Game Information
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will square off against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 with Brian Kelly's crew hitting the road to Oxford.
The Tigers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season with wins over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Southeastern Louisiana to open the year.
On Saturday against the Lions, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier pieced together a strong performance to get back on track with Kelly praising his signal-caller.
"You look at the efficiency with which he threw the football, targeting the football, seeing the field. It's still, whether they're a step behind or not, it's still recognition and feeling comfortable out there. You could see there was a higher level of comfort in terms of him throwing.
"Then certainly running the football as well. It requires the technical development we hadn't seen and now that he's healthy, he's able to do a lot more."
Now, all eyes are on Week 5 in Oxford with the Bayou Bengals heading to the Magnolia State for a matchup against the Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
A look into the Week 5 game information, updated betting lines and Nussmeier's take on the trajectory of the offense.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: +105
- Ole Miss: -125
Total
- Over: 55.5 (-112)
- Under 55.5 (-108)
LSU will enter the Week 5 clash as 2.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Garrett Nussmeier's Take: Don't Let the Tigers Get Hot
"It's everything," Nussmeier said. "There are teams that click in August and September and it folds and falls in November, December. I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing to be hitting strides starting now and so just continue to build on that.
"As SEC play starts now, we've already had a good SEC opponent to be able to play them, Florida's got a really good defense. To have that experience under our belt going into the meat of SEC play I think will be huge.
"You play against the best teams in the country, best defenses in the country. We're excited for the opportunity and looking forward to it."
