National Analyst Compares Lane Kiffin's Oxford Return To LeBron James in Cleveland

The LSU Tigers remain in the spotlight this offseason after the program took the college football world by storm after hiring Lane Kiffin on Nov. 29.

In a move that stole headlines, and continues doing so, Kiffin made the move to Baton Rouge after a six-year stint with the Ole Miss Rebels where he led the program to a College Football Playoff berth in 2025.

But the opportunity to lead the LSU program was one he couldn't pass up where he remains confident in his decision.

"I really thank our support since we’ve got here. It’s been amazing. Everything we’ve asked for, they’ve been there and given to us," Kiffin said in February. "I was sitting there thinking, and both speakers commented on pushing yourselves out of your comfort zone, and that’s really how you become great. That was a lot of this decision-making.

"I was very happy where I was. It was an amazing six years. We were a top-five team in the country, third-winningest program in the SEC over that time.

"As I sat there and had great options, including staying there, when John Carmouche and Verge and Julie came in and met with me, it was just different. The feeling was different. I know I keep saying it, but it really was."

Courtesy of Terrance Smith on Instagram.

Kiffin's move sent social media into a frenzy. From Ole Miss fans tossing out threats to the Rebels versus LSU Tigers rivalry now reaching new heights, there is unprecedented buzz surrounding the future clashes between the two SEC programs.

Now, On3 Sports' Ari Wasserman has made his comparison.

“This is LeBron James going back to Cleveland with the Heat for the first time, but LeBron being a troll on top of it,” Wasserman said.

“There is no missing this, and the thing is the week leading up to it is going to be bananas,” Andy Staples added. “Because Lane Kiffin is not going to suddenly go silent. He will tweet. He will post things on Instagram. He will be asked questions and he will not be able to help himself when he answers.

“Other coaches would try to tamp down the drama. ‘Ah, it’s not a big deal. Ah, it’s just another game. We’re just focused on them because they’re on the schedule this week.’ Lane’s not going to do that.”

LSU and Ole Miss will square off on Sept. 19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford for a matchup that already has social media buzzing with over six months until kickoff.

