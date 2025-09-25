LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of SEC Showdown
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will hit the road to the Magnolia State in Week 5 for an SEC showdown against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The stage is set for the Southeastern Conference battle with both programs set to enter the matchup unbeaten with 4-0 records to start the season.
For Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program is expecting a fiery offense from the Rebels with Kiffin set to make it a unique challenge at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker having his hands full.
“I think we’re at that point that we know each other very well,” Kelly said. “I mean, this is the fourth time we’ve played against each other. Blake’s done it when he was at Missouri too. So, there’s no tricks really. It’s not like, oh, I never saw that coming.
“When you get down to it, it’s the team that really is executing at the highest level and doing the little things the right way. They’re going to get theirs. There’s no question that’s that’s a great offense.
"But I think that’s played a little bit too much, cause they know each other so well and they know what to expect. And both of them, on offense and defense, know how to make the appropriate adjustments.”
Ahead of game day in Oxford, ticket prices are surging with the cheapest ticket available, per StubHub, sitting at $202.00 with other tickets ranging from $500.00 to over $2,000.00
LSU and Ole Miss has emerged as one of the hottest tickets on the market along with Oregon versus Penn State and Alabama versus Georgia with the Week 5 slate becoming one to watch.
For the Bayou Bengals, all eyes will be on the defense slowing down Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Co. at Vaught Hemingway Stadum.
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that you know can stand up against the environment,” Kelly said. “Going on the road, we’re a much more cohesive group. The roster’s better. The players are better.
"Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but you know we were a little short in some areas. So we bring a defense with us now.”
No. 4 LSU will square off against No. 13 Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon with the matchup set to be live on ABC.
More LSU News:
The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Massive SEC Showdown
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.