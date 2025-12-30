Ole Miss Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss Reveals No Contact With Lane Kiffin Amid Buzz

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains the talk of the town with the Rebels signal-caller eyeing an additional season of eligibility.

Chambliss, an All-American selection and National Champion at the Division II level, made the jump to the Southeastern Conference last offseason where he didn't skip a beat once with Ole Miss.

He has propelled a dominant Ole Miss offense that led the SEC while ranking third nationally in both total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Now, he's searching for an additional season of eligibility where his former head coach Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers would almost certainly swing for the fences in order to get him to Baton Rouge.

Chambliss was non-committal to Ole Miss when asked what may happen in the future if granted an opportunity to play in 2026.

"I would have to consider, like, what the best situation is for me," Chambliss said on his pending portal decision before a 31-point win over the Green Wave. "What I feel more comfortable with. Who I trust the most and I'm just going to feel for every possibility, really. There's a lot that goes into that."

Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among others, made the move to LSU where it could impact Chambliss' decision - but has he spoken to Kiffin specifically since the move?

On Tuesday during Sugar Bowl media availability, Chambliss was asked if he's spoken to Kiffin yet with a quick answer with zero hesitation: "I don't even think that's allowed right now."

Kiffin and Co. will be in the market for multiple quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the market set to open on Jan. 2. If Chambliss is granted an additional season, will he be the top target? Time will tell, but LSU will certainly be eyeing a franchise quarterback across the next three weeks.

