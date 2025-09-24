LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in Week 5
In a matchup that always delivers, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Oxford (Miss.) in Week 5 for an SEC clash against No. 13 Ole Miss.
No. 4 LSU enters the Top-15 matchup with an unblemished record after capturing victories over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and Southeastern Louisiana Lions to open the season.
Kelly and Co. continue preparation for the critical SEC showdown with the program preparing for a unique challenge at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
"Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game," Kelly said.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."
With game day inching closer, Vegas continues tinkering the betting odds ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup. What are the latest lines? What do the oddsmakers predict to happen?
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -105
- Ole Miss: -115
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter Saturday afternoon against the Ole Miss Rebels as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Vegas favoring the home team.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: What The Analytics Say
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup with the Rebels predicted to earn the win.
Brian Kelly's Take: Evaluating the Rebels' Playmakers
"Harrison [Wallace], an outstanding wide receiver; they've got some veteran offensive linemen, and obviously efficient at what they do and how they do it. This is what they do, and it's very similar week in and week out, the balance that they have in running and throwing the football.
"Defensively, [TJ] Dottery at linebacker and [Suntarine] Perkins at the edge. They've got an inside presence. They've got an outside presence, and they certainly have it at the linebacker who makes things happen for him.
"So, again, a great challenge for us, one that we're looking forward to. We got to go on the road; anytime you go on the road in the SEC, it's a great challenge."
