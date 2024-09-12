LSU Football vs. South Carolina: ESPN's 'College GameDay' Guest Picker Revealed
No. 16 LSU will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3 with ESPN's College GameDay set to be in Columbia for the SEC showdown.
The visit will mark the first time in over a decade since the College GameDay crew has made their way to South Carolina's campus for an appearance.
Now, they've chosen the celebrity guest picker for this weekend's trip: South Carolina Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley.
After the announcement, "College GameDay" posted a video on social media of Staley thanking the South Carolina fanbase for advocating for her to be this week's guest picker.
“When you speak people listen,” Staley said. “I want to thank you for choosing me to be the guest picker on ‘College Gameday.’ ... I need to see you out there because we’re gonna blow this thing out. “We’re gonna make sure they know who we are,” Staley continued, “what we do and make sure our football team feels you.”
LSU vs. South Carolina Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
City: Columbia, South Carolina
Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
ESPN's College GameDay in Attendance
ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Gamecock Park this weekend.
Location: GameDay will broadcast live from the Tommy Suggs Garnet Way inside Gamecock Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before moving the broadcast to the sidelines of Williams-Brice Stadium for the final hour of the show.
Saturday Opening Times: Gamecock Park will open for GameDay at 6 a.m. and the ESPN GameDay pit will open at 6:30 a.m.
Parking: All Athletics controlled parking lots (Gamecock Park, Woodstock and Armory) and all of LMC Fair Park will open at 6 a.m. for fans with a pre-purchased parking pass. All single game parking in these lots are sold out for this game.
Shuttles: An early shuttle will run from the Russell House starting at 5:45 a.m. The shuttle is free for students and non-fans will be able to ride for $5. The Bull Street garage will also open for public parking at $20 per car. The early shuttle will drop riders off inside Gamecock Park. At 8 a.m., the early shuttle will stop and the normal game day shuttle will begin with three locations for pickup (Colonial Life Arena, Russell House and Campus Village). The normal game day shuttle will drop fans off inside the Fairgrounds.
Friday: Gamecock Park will be open for fans to stop by the ESPN College GameDay set throughout the day. The set will also be the location of SportsCenter hits throughout Friday and the College Football Live show at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
