LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Start Time and TV Channel in Week 4 Battle
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night in a matchup against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly and Co. will enter the clash with an unblemished record, but the Bayou Bengals remain in search of the right recipe on offense.
This week, Kelly revealed LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been dealing with a torso injury across the first three games.
“We had to limit a lot of things we did the first three, four weeks, and he’s finally coming to practice feeling good and getting into a good rhythm," Kelly said.
"This was his best week of practice. So, we want him to go and play the game at a level where he’s comfortable. To hold him back, really, at this point, would not be the right thing for him.
“He’s excited to play because he feels so much better. I don’t want to say he’s back to the Garrett Nussmeier but there were a lot of things that he couldn’t do that he had to adjust to.
"It’s good that he’s back and doing the things and throwing the football the way he feels and comfortably.”
A look into the game information, SP+ expert computer model picks and Kelly's take on unlocked the LSU offense.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
The SP+ Prediction: LSU Rolls to a Win
No. 3 LSU enters Saturday night's clash as significant favorites with the program eyeing its first 4-0 start since the 2019 season.
According to the SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers are 33-point favorites heading into the matchup over Southeastern Louisiana with a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
Billy Connelly's SP+ machine predicts a final score of 43-10 on Saturday night in Death Valley between the pair of in-state foes.
Brian Kelly's Take: Find the Right Recipe on Offense
"I think it's more specific about short yardages. We had a couple of them where we came up right short at the sticks. I think that's just continuing to have an emphasis in our week of preparation on short yardage inventory plays," Kelly said.
"Last year, we were going for it on fourth down. Last year, we were taking the analytics and running that as a third and a fourth down play.
"So if we got to fourth and one, we were going. But this year, I'm playing it a little bit differently based upon the strength of our defense. Last year we needed to score more points.
"Now, as we move forward, we're going to need to do both. So, I think that that's really about how we operate in the week of practice in terms of developing an inventory. These are our plays. This is what we're going to look at in third and short situations."
