LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Betting Lines Shift Ahead of the Top-25 SEC Battle
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 with Mike Elko and Co. heading to Baton Rouge for a Top-25 SEC showdown.
After falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8, Brian Kelly's program will look to rebound at home against the Aggies, but the competition-level will rise once again for the Tigers.
Texas A&M will enter Saturday's matchup with an unblemished record while sitting as the No. 3 ranked program in America after a strong start to the 2025 season.
"What we've talked about is the excitement of this opportunity that we have this week to go 1-0, and that 1-0 is against the No. 3 ranked team in the country," Kelly said on Monday. "This is about the history and traditions of LSU football.
"You get these matchups at home. They're exciting, and we're looking forward to just focusing on playing our best when our best is needed against a great opponent in A&M in Tiger Stadium."
Ahead of Saturday's Week 9 matchup, the betting lines have shifted with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 SEC clash in Death Valley.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-105)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +116
- Texas A&M: -140
Total
- Over 48.5 (-104)
- Under 48.5 (-118)
LSU enters the Week 9 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement at home in Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly's Take: Disappointment in the Building
"We're disappointed with the loss. Don't get me wrong, we want to do better for our fan base," Kelly said on Monday. "We get that. But having said that, there are a lot of things that we can take away from the game that we need to build on.
"That's where we are right now — that we have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
