LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Early Betting Lines
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will return to action in Week 9 with the Texas A&M Aggies heading to Baton Rouge for a Top-25 showdown in Tiger Stadium.
After suffering the program's second SEC loss of the year, Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals remain in headlines with social media swirling surrounding the state of the program.
“People have always talked bad about us anyway, so it doesn’t really affect us,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. “People will say what they’re going to say, and half the time they have no idea what they’re talking about. We try not to pay attention to that.
“We’ve been in this position before. The college football landscape has changed, so we know we’re not out of it. We just have to be better. We have to be perfect in our details and perfect the rest of the year. That’s the goal and the mindset.”
Now, a matchup against Mike Elko and the No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies is up next on the docket for the LSU Tigers with the program looking to get back in the win column on Saturday.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-108)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +114
- Texas A&M: -137
Total
- Over 48.5 (-115)
- Under 48.5 (-105)
LSU enters the Week 9 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement at home in Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Not Good Enough in Week 8
"When you play an offense like this, it’s the details - being in the right place and having eye discipline, making the plays when they come your way is paramount to slowing them down. We just didn’t do a good enough job on the details when it came to trying to defend this offense.”
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.