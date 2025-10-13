LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed for Week 9
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a rigorous Southeastern Conference slate in October with a road matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8.
Following a Top-25 SEC showdown in Nashville, the Bayou Bengals will host the Texas A&M Aggies in Tiger Stadium in Week 9 [Oct. 25] to close out the month.
The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on Oct. 25 - along with an update for games scheduled for Oct. 18.
Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations.
The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.
SEC Football Television Schedules
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 (Updated)
11 a.m. CT – LSU at Vanderbilt, ABC *
11:45 a.m. CT – Oklahoma at South Carolina, SEC Network *
2:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Georgia, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Arkansas, ESPN
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Florida, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Texas at Kentucky, ESPN *
6:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Alabama, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Missouri at Auburn, SEC Network *
* Game time and Network determined after games of October 11*
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
11 a.m. CT – Ole Miss at Oklahoma, ABC
11:45 a.m. CT – Auburn at Arkansas, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at South Carolina, ABC
2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT – Missouri at Vanderbilt, ESPN or SEC Network **
2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT – Texas at Mississippi St., ESPN or SEC Network **
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at LSU, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC Network
** Game time and Network determined after games of October 18*
The LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT in Death Valley with the stage set for a significant Week 9 matchup between a pair of College Football Playoff contenders.
