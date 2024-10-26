LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Make Picks
ESPN sent the College GameDay crew to Bloomington, Indiana this weekend for the first time ahead of the Washington Huskies taking on on undefeated Indiana Hoosiers squad.
The celebrity guest picker was none other than former Hoosiers baseball player turned World Series champion Kyle Schwarber.
The picks are now in with the GameDay crew having a near split decision on the LSU versus Texas A&M battle on Saturday night.
A look into the game information for Week 9 in College Station, the picks and what Nick Saban had to say of Garrett Nussmeier prior to the 2024 season:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: LSU
Kyle Schwarber: Texas A&M
Nick Saban: LSU
Pat McAfee: LSU
Lee Corso: Texas A&M
The College GameDay crew has gone 3-2 in favor of the LSU Tigers with Saban believing the Bayou Bengals have significant momentum heading into this one on Saturday night.
For McAfee, his belief in LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier played a pivotal role in his selection of the Tigers in Week 9 against the Aggies.
Now, it's full steam ahead to Saturday night in College Station in a battle for the No. 1 spot in the Southeastern Conference.
Nick Saban's Thoughts on Garrett Nussmeier:
Prior to the 2024 season, Nick Saban commented on LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and the belief he has in the first-year starter.
"I think Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the all-time sleepers in college football this year," Saban said on Saturday's College GameDay.
Along with commenting on Nussmeier, he also predicted the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff this season.
"LSU always has skill guys. They're talking about all the receivers they lost -- you could shake a tree in Louisiana and them guys would fall out," Saban said.
In Nussmeier's first start of his career against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he finished the game 31-for-45 with three touchdown passes and only one interception.
Now, it's his team as he continues working through the 2024 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. LSU currently sits at 5-1 (2-0) with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks inching closer in Week 8.
“It wasn’t his car, he was driving that thing fast, and he didn’t care if he dented it. It’s his car now. And he’s really careful that he doesn’t, you know, mess it up," Kelly said of Nussmeier during Fall Camp. “He understands that he can’t put the ball in the other team’s hands. So, I just think it’s, you know, being a starter, understanding how important it is, and recognizing that taking care of the football is absolutely crucial to our success.”
What are the Analysts Saying?
ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy's Pick:
“I really like A&M, and I really like LSU. I can see both sides,” McElroy said. “I am taking the Tigers. I think they go to College Station. Garrett Nussmeier and the passing attack continues to be outstanding. I think he will be smart with the football, and at this point, I just don’t know what I am going to get with the A&M passing attack, and that will allow LSU to really go all out against the run.”
ESPN's Rece Davis:
“I really like LSU in that game,” said Davis. “I just don’t know because of some of the concerns that you brought up with Conner Weigman. I’m not sure I believe they can score enough and often enough, especially with LSU’s defensive improvement and some of the havoc that they’re causing under Blake Baker,” Davis said.
“I really like LSU to go into Kyle Field and win the game on Saturday night.”
Analyst Joel Klatt:
“I was shocked that A&M was favored in this game, I think LSU is going to win the game,” Klatt revealed. “They have a quarterback I trust more than the opposition, so even on the road, a guy that I believe has showed up in big moments in (Garrett) Nussmeier, I think he wins the game. Now, I don’t think they’re going to blow them out, but 27-24 LSU? You bet.”
