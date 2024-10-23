LSU Football vs. Texas A&M: Three Aggies to Watch in Week 9
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) is gearing up for an SEC showdown against No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0) with the stage set for a battle in College Station on Saturday.
It'll be a sold out Kyle Field in Week 9 with the Tigers heading to town with significant postseason implications on the line in the Lone Star State.
Both programs are riding six-game winning streams heading into the clash with "eerily similar" starts to the 2024 season.
"I think eerily similar in some ways," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "Both had a big stage in the opener. Both played a really close game all the way down to the fourth quarter and didn't make the plays at the end that they needed to to be successful. Probably in some ways, both got written off a little bit and then just went to work to get better and improved every week and continued true to their process and believing in who they were. Then again, all of a sudden, you pick your head up and here you are."
Now, the stage is set for the top game in the Southeastern Conference this weekend between a pair of highly touted programs.
A look into the game information for Saturday night in College Station and three Aggies to watch in Week 9:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Three Aggies to Watch: No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M
Conner Weigman: Quarterback
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman hasn't been as consistent as some Aggie fans may have hoped for this season, but one thing is certain: When he's clicking, he's as effective as they come in the Southeastern Conference.
The Aggies have fallen back on their rushing attack this season after running the ball nearly 62% of the time through Week 8, but Weigman has pieced together serviceable numbers.
He's 56-for-91 on passing attempts with 718 yards through the air while adding 112 yards on the ground.
The touchdown to interception ratio is what remains concerning for Texas A&M fans with Weigman tossing just three touchdowns to four interceptions.
Weigman has the ability to connect on nearly 80% of his throws when at his best due to his impressive pre-snap reads. He can get the ball out quickly, which will be needed against an LSU pass rush that has been their most effective tool on defense.
Look for the LSU defensive front led by Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones to wreak havoc on Saturday night in College Station.
Le'Veon Moss: Running Back
Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss has clearly been the Aggies' most effective piece this season on offense. He's shot out of a cannon on each snap and finds himself making the right play nine times out of 10.
On 105 carries this season, the Louisiana native is up to 674 yards rushing with eight touchdowns to go with it. Moss averages 6.4 yards per carry behind an effective A&M offensive line.
The rushing attack is clearly the best piece to this Aggies club. While rushing 62% of the time, it's been the one-two punch of Moss and Amari Daniels leading the charge.
Moss has accumulated eight touchdowns on the ground, but Daniels has also been a key piece to the load.
He's up to 292 yards rushing on 69 carries with five touchdowns of his own this season.
On Saturday night in College Station, it's imperative the LSU defensive front comes out swinging to limit the rushing attack, force the Aggies to pass the football and make Weigman uncomfortable in the pocket.
Taurean York: Linebacker
Texas A&M linebacker Tauren York has been one of the program's most consistent pieces on defense this season while holding down the second level.
He's accumulated a team-high 40 total tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and a pass defelection of his own.
York is the shot-caller on defense and has played like it in 2024 while leading an efficient Aggies unit during their six-game winning streak.
Another name to keep tabs on will be defensive lineman Nic Scourton. The veteran is already up to 4.5 sacks on the season while wreaking havoc in the backfield this season.
LSU's offensive line hasn't given up a sack all year led by Will Campbell and Emery Jones. Can they continue the impressive start and contain an Aggie defense that has the talent to make Garrett Nussmeier uncomfortable? Time will tell.
Now, LSU gears up for a Week 9 showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line in Kyle Field.
